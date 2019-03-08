Lottery gives £180k to Forest Gate charity helping vulnerable mums and children

The Magpie Project has been given £180,000 in lottery funding Archant

The National Lottery has given £180,000 to a charity helping mums with children under five-years-old at risk of homelessness to make sure it can keep its doors open for the next three years.

The Magpie Project in Forest Gate opened its doors two years ago and ran totally on the work of volunteers.

It helps mums and their children access support and services, brings in visitors to help with things like health and provides a space to talk with people in the same position they are.

This money from the National Lottery Community Fund means the organisation doesn't have to worry about bills or rent for the next three years, instead looking at doing better by the people it helps.

"I'm a little bit in shock, really," said Jane Williams, founder of the Magpie Project. "I'm very excited obviously, but now we really realise that we have a lot of work and planning to do."

The charity is consulting with the mums that depend on its help as well as trustees and the community on its next steps.

MASSIVE NEWS:

Thank you @TNLComFund for the funding award. Money for core costs and operations - over three years - means that we can really plan, solidify our offer, and make a huge difference to the lives of marginalised mums and minis in Newham. #allourchildren#mum2mum pic.twitter.com/9kH3kt2Vds — The Magpie Project (@magpieprojectuk) May 3, 2019

The goal is not to do something new, but consolidate the good work that it's already doing. And the demand for what it's doing is there. Every week, around five women and their children come through the project's doors for the first time looking for help.

Vulnerable families who have migrated to the UK and those from the UK who end up at risk of homelessness are both helped by the Magpie Project.

A big problem is families in temporary accommodation being moved to the borough but having no idea how to access the services they need in their new home.

"When families get here they're incredibly disorientated," said Jane. "They've never been here before. They don't know where to go to find a children's centre, support or advice and so on.

"For both migrants and non-migrants, it's the same story."

The project has helped almost 300 vulnerable mums and almost 400 children since mid-2017 to April this year.

Every time it opens its doors, Jane estimates it gives out around 90 to 100 nappies to families who have trouble or simply cannot afford them.

She said most of the women hear about the project through word-of-mouth.

She said it's something she's proud of because it means the most marginalised women, those who may not have had any contact with the authorities or services yet, can go to the Magpie Project.

Now that the £180,000 has been pledged, the charity can pay people already on-staff to do more hours and hire more to grow what it does.

"It means things will get done quicker and more efficiently, we can plan bigger and we won't have our time taken up trying to survive day-to-day," said Jane. "We can actually dream a bit bigger."

Money from places like Children in Need and the poverty charity Trust For London can now go straight to new ideas and projects to help people instead of keeping the lights on.

One of those ideas is to allow the mums to inform the services they rely on and the policies they live under.

Right now, around five of the women the charity has helped come back to the charity to support the next generation at the project.

"They act as a great beacon of hope to the mums who are coming in just at the beginning of their journey," said Jane.

"You can't underestimate how strong, wonderful, intelligent and funny the mums are and how, even when you give a little bit of support, they take it and they run with it.

"They make the most of every opportunity that they're given to make their lives better for themselves and their babies.

"Anything that happens with the project, it's not my decision, it's their decision. They decide what happens next."

Despite this big influx of money, the Magpie Project is still dependent on the charity of residents in the borough.

Donations of food, time and money are all welcome.

"We just want to say a massive, massive thank you to Newham generally, who have really taken the project into their hearts.

"The community has been an unbelievable support for the project in the last two years and we're really humbled and grateful for that."