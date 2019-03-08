West Ham MP praises the academic achievements of Cumberland School

Lyn Brown MP met with pupils at Cumberland School. Pic: Tom Barnes Archant

The MP for West Ham praised the secondary school her sister attended for giving her an 'amazing career' during a talk she gave to its current students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyn Brown also heralded the academic achievements of Cumberland School in Plaistow, during a visit where she spoke about local politics.

Praising the students and the school for its success and having the most improved GCSE results in Newham last year, Ms Brown, who is also the Shadow Treasury Minister, said: "Clearly The Cumberland School is going from strength to strength.

"If my sister (who is a criminal lawyer) hadn't come here, she wouldn't be enjoying the amazing career she has.

"We all have teachers to thank for where we are, and Cumberland has always been ambitious for its students."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Brown was invited to give a talk by the school's head boy Craig Bagosera.

He said: "Lyn Brown represents us at a local level, and I'm really grateful to her coming in and for her insight into local politics.

"She didn't give a generic view or try to be politically correct, she's just a genuine person who has a lot of life experience.

"Today has definitely planted the seeds for a future career in politics, not prime minister but something that represents local people."

Headteacher Gillian Dineen added: "I'm delighted that Lyn Brown made time to visit and that she recognised the transformation that has taken place at Cumberland School.

"We now have the right team in place to deliver the high quality of education this community needs and deserves."