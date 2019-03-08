Artist to help vulnerable mums and children at Forest Gate charity

The Magpie Project is welcoming in artist Louisa Tock to help enable creativity in the women and children it supports. Picture: The Magpie Project. The Magpie Project

An artist is coming to a Forest Gate charity that helps mums and children who are in temporary accommodation.

The art programme is designed to help the mums and their children be creative. Often where they live means they don't get these opportunities at home, according to the Magpie Project's founder Jane Williams. Picture: The Magpie Project. The art programme is designed to help the mums and their children be creative. Often where they live means they don't get these opportunities at home, according to the Magpie Project's founder Jane Williams. Picture: The Magpie Project.

Louisa Tock, an artist working in collage, will run weekly sessions with the families at The Magpie Project from September until December this year.

Jane Williams is the founder of The Magpie Project.

"Art is a really great way of working together, feeling like you're part of something," she said.

"[The people we help] are not in the type of accommodation that would enable them to make a mess or create things.

"It gives the children and adults a real opportunity to be creative and to explore colour, texture and movement."

The project is supported by the London architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

Some special sessions will be held between families from the project and from the architects.

A spokeswoman for the architects said the Magpie Project was chosen because it "meets a real need" in east London and because it knows it support would be going to families who are struggling.