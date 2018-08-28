Lottery awards £10,000 to Newham Chinese group

The weekly Tai Chi class. Picture: Newham Chinese Association.

The National Lottery has given £10,000 to the Newham Chinese Association (NCA) to continue to its support Chinese community.

The Luncheon Club at the Newham Chinese Association. Picture: Newham Chinese Association.

Based in Beckton, the charity was founded in 1987 and will be hosting an event to celebrate the beginning of the Chinese year of the pig on Thursday, February 7.

Helping people interpreting letters and communicatewith GPs and healthcare professionals are among the services provided by the NCA.

Yin Kwong Yau, the Association Chairman said, “Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, our Centre will continue to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for Chinese elders across Newham and East London to meet others, reducing isolation.

The money from National Lottery players will also enable us to help local people access mainstream services and participate in social and recreational activities whilst breaking down social and cultural barriers.”

The association offers twice weekly Majong sessions to help keep the mind active. Picture: Newham Chinese Association.

The NCA also offers Salsa and fitness classes for older Chinese people, as well as other sociable events.

Since 2004, the National Lottery has made over 200,000 grants, totalling more then £9 billion.

In 2017/18, the lottery made 11,037 awards, 90 per cent of which were under £10,000.