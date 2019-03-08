Newham-born Eccentric Party leader Lord Toby Jug dies

Lord Toby Jug, right, on the campaign trail in Newham with Screaming Lord Sutch. Picture: Colin Grainger Colin Grainger

The Newham-born leader of the Eccentric Party of Great Britain, Lord Toby Jug, has died.

He was born as Brian Borthwick in Forest Gate Hospital in 1965 and grew up in Stratford.

After leaving Rokeby School, he was an apprentice painter and decorater, landscape gardener and musician before joining the Monster Raving Loony Party.

“I met [the party's leader] Screaming Lord Sutch in East Ham Working Men's Club in 1989,” he told the Recorder during a 2016 interview.

“We got on like a house on fire and he asked me then to be a candidate – and started calling me Lord Toby Jug.”

In 1992, he challenged Tony Banks for the Newham North West seat, with his campaign headquarters in the old Princess Amelia pub in Stratford's Henniker Road.

He stood in the newly-created West Ham seat in 1997, facing Tony Banks, and managed exactly 300 votes - an improvement on the 252 he polled five years earlier.

Despite moving out of the borough that same year, he continued to be involved in politics, standing against then Conservative leader Michael Howard in the 2005 general election and former mayor of London Boris Johnson in the 2015 vote.

He also ran in local council elections in Cambridgeshire, where he moved to, and had planned to stand for the county's mayor in 2017 before pulling out for personal reasons.

Lord Jug, who died yesterday (Thursday), was expelled from the Monster Raving Loony Party in 2014 but set up the Eccentric Party of Great Britain the following year.

Former Recorder editor Colin Grainger first met Lord Jug on the campaign trail almost two decades ago, and the pair had kept in touch ever since.

“We had a right laugh at the election nights,” he said. “He was great.

“He knew he would never get elected but what he did do was take away some of the seriousness of politics.”