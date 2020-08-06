Search

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 August 2020

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Archant

A pub has been given permission to sell alcohol for longer despite objections from neighbours.

The Lord Stanley in St Mary’s Road, Plaistow, was granted an extension to opening hours at an online licensing committee meeting on Wednesday, August 5.

It was given the green light to open from 7am so hot drinks and breakfasts can be served. The sale of alcohol will be permitted from 9am and for an extra half an hour on Sundays.

On New Year’s Eve it can now sell alcohol until 3am and 2am on other bank holidays. Live or recorded music can also be played until 4am on January 1 and 3am on bank holidays.

Committee members heard that 90 per cent of neighbours’ objections claimed the venue wanted to extend its late hours outside bank holidays. But the meeting heard this was not the intention and the licence changes would allow The Lord Stanley to take on more staff. The permission to serve breakfasts would also help it adapt in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Objectors have 21 days to appeal against the decision at a magistrates’ court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

