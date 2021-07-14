News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Letter: Search for Wealdstone FC members

Reader letter

Published: 9:00 AM July 14, 2021   
Wealdstone celebrating sealing the double after FA Trophy victory at Wembley in 1985 (Pic: Wealdston

Wealdstone celebrating the double after FA Trophy victory at Wembley in 1985 - Credit: Wealdstone FC

Help us trace our club members

Terry Hissey, membership secretary, Wealdstone FC Supporters Club, Grosvenor Vale, Ruislip, Middlessex, HA4 6JQ , writes:

The Wealdstone FC Supporters Club are trying to contact two long standing life members. 

Patrick Murphy lived in The Drive, Ilford and Marilyn McDonald who lived in Idmiston Road, Stratford. 

If anyone has any knowledge of these people please bring this letter to their attention. Equally confirmation that they have passed on, if applicable, would be appreciated.


