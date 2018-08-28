First female tube driver, from Forest Gate, features in London Transport Museum display

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London Archant

The first woman tube driver, who was from Forest Gate, is featuring in a new display at London Transport Museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a bid to address the gender imbalance represted in London’s transport history, London Transport Museum are asking for stories of lesser known female transport workers to put in a new display.

The project wants to put women centre stage, by highlighting the lives of women working in a male dominated workforce.

Hannah Dadds, who died in 2011, joined the underground as a station woman in 1969, qualifying as a driver in 1978.

She became famous overnight when London Underground held a press conference, in which she posed for photos climbing into a train cab. Although she was mostly supported, she experienced sexist remarks during her work, and when her sister, Edna, joined London Transport, they became the first all-female train crew.

Do you have female ancestors or family members who used to work in London’s transport industry? Then contact the museum using this form by February 28 to see them featured in the display.