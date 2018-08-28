Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

First female tube driver, from Forest Gate, features in London Transport Museum display

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 December 2018

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London

Archant

The first woman tube driver, who was from Forest Gate, is featuring in a new display at London Transport Museum.

In a bid to address the gender imbalance represted in London’s transport history, London Transport Museum are asking for stories of lesser known female transport workers to put in a new display.

The project wants to put women centre stage, by highlighting the lives of women working in a male dominated workforce.

Hannah Dadds, who died in 2011, joined the underground as a station woman in 1969, qualifying as a driver in 1978.

She became famous overnight when London Underground held a press conference, in which she posed for photos climbing into a train cab. Although she was mostly supported, she experienced sexist remarks during her work, and when her sister, Edna, joined London Transport, they became the first all-female train crew.

Do you have female ancestors or family members who used to work in London’s transport industry? Then contact the museum using this form by February 28 to see them featured in the display.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Christmas carol released as tribute to killed young people

Francesca Thompson performing her version of Silent Night. Picture: David Harrison

First female tube driver, from Forest Gate, features in London Transport Museum display

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists