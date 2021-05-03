Teenagers killed in London in 2021 so far nears 2020 total

Published: 3:32 PM May 3, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM May 3, 2021

L-R: Fares Maatou, 14 was stabbed to death in April in Newham, Drekwon Patterson, 16, died in Brent in February, and Anas Mezenner, 17, was knifed near Turnpike Lane station in January. - Credit: Met Police

Following the fatal stabbings of two young people in Newham in recent weeks, the number of teenagers who have been killed in London has reached double figures.

Twelve young people have been killed in the capital so far this year, compared with a total of 14 for the whole of 2020, when coronavirus restrictions helped to suppress street violence.

However, 2021's figures looks in danger of surpassing the 26 teenage killings the capital saw in 2019.

An 18-year-old - the name of whom has not yet been released by police - was the second teen to be stabbed to death in Newham within days.

He was attacked in broad daylight in Canning Town shortly before 3pm on April 26, just a mile from where Fares Maatou, 14 - the youngest victim this year - was knifed to death on the afternoon of April 23.

You may also want to watch:

A Newham Council spokesman said: “We want to assure our communities and residents that all partners are working together to ensure our communities and streets are safe.

“We know that at times like this, tensions can run high and we urge calm while we and our partners come together to carry out the work that needs to be done to support those who have suffered.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to those who have been left bereaved by the sad events."

This time last year, five teenagers had been killed.

Other teenagers who have lost their lives to knife crime so far this year include law student Hussain Chaudhry, 18, who was stabbed in the neck outside his family home in Walthamstow on March 17; and Nikolay Vandev, 19, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Tottenham on March 8.

In south London the victims have included Levi Ernest Morrison, 17, who was attacked with a machete in Sydenham on April 10; Mazaza Owusu-Mensah, 18, who was stabbed in the chest in Abbey Wood on March 6; and Tai Jordan O’Donnell, 19, who was stabbed in a home in Croydon on March 3.

Ahmed Beker, 19, lost his life in Paddington Green on February 26; Drekwon Patterson, 16, died by Preston Road underground station in Brent on February 18; and Hani Solomon, 18, was stabbed in the chest near Parson Green just before 7pm on February 11.

In January Romario Opia was stabbed at 5.30pm in Archway and Anas Mezenner, 17, was knifed near Turnpike Lane station.