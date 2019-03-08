Search

Giant inflatable moustache on display at London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 October 2019

A giant inflatable moustache at the London Stadium in support of Movember. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

A giant inflatable moustache at the London Stadium in support of Movember. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Archant

A giant moustache has appeared at the London Stadium - and not on the face of a footballer.

Instead, the inflatable facial fuzz was displayed in West Ham's ground as part of an awareness campaign for Movember - a month-long bid to make men more comfortable talking about their health.

It encourages men to grow a moustache throughout November, with sponsorship from family and friends being invested in prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention charities.

The London Stadium is set to display digital moustaches around the ground throughout November as part of its support for the campaign.

Graham Gilmore, the venue's CEO, said: "We're immensely proud to be amplifying Movember's awareness message to the hundreds of thousands of fans and visitors to the venue throughout November.

"If we can help just a small proportion of men to be more comfortable talking about their health, it could make a huge difference to so many lives."

For more information visit movember.com

