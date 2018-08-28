Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

London Stadium owners buy events firm in bid to get a grip on finances

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 January 2019

The London Stadium (originally known as the Olympic Stadium), now home to West Ham United football club, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

The London Stadium (originally known as the Olympic Stadium), now home to West Ham United football club, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The owners of the London Stadium have bought the firm responsible for bringing in events in a bid to get a grip on its finances.

Lyn Garner, CEO of the London Legacy Development Corporation. Picture: In-Press Photography LtdLyn Garner, CEO of the London Legacy Development Corporation. Picture: In-Press Photography Ltd

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) now owns LS185 which besides booking big name bands and sporting events oversees the day to day running of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue.

The move comes after LLDC bosses were grilled by London Assembly members over the stadium’s high running costs in December last year.

LLDC boss, Lyn Garner, said: “I made it clear to the London Assembly that we were taking action to make the most of this fantastic asset.

“The stadium is central to our Olympic legacy. We are making real progress in making it an even better stadium for those holding events, for the millions of visitors who come to it and for all Londoners.”

LS185 was set up by the French multinational Vinci after it won the bid to run the stadium on LLDC’s behalf after the 2012 Olympic Games.

Ms Garner, who admitted that relations between LLDC and West Ham United weren’t the best at the London Assembly meeting, said an agreement had also been reached about capacity at the ground although there were no further details.

Graham Gilmore, LS185 boss, said: “Today’s announcement allows us to build on the world-beating events we have been putting on at the London Stadium since the Olympic Games.”

Among events coming to the venue LS185 has lined up a Saracens rugby match, rock group Muse and Major League Baseball.

Sir Peter Hendy, LLDC chairman, said: “In the last year our team at LLDC have taken a real grip at the London Stadium.”

Gareth Bacon AM, chairman of the budget and performance committee, said: “We welcome the move to bring operations at the London Stadium in-house.

“The committee has questioned why the management structure was so elaborate. This is especially relevant when the LLDC is so reliant on the public purse.

“LS185 promised to run matchdays at a profit but could never live up to the hype and last year it cost the LLDC £3.5 million instead.

“We have stated repeatedly that the LLDC needed to get a firm grip on the legacy venues. This move is an example of a positive step in that direction.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

East Ham beauty queen uses pageantry to promote positive body image

Pageant queen Mya Amarise. Picture: Ken Mears

Wanstead Tap owner vows to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ following fire

Firefighters were called to The Wanstead Tap on Friday after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard. Picture: THE WANSTEAD TAP @TheWansteadtap

Tributes paid to Canning Town-born actor Windsor Davies

It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies, who has died at the age of 88. Picture Neil Munns/PA Wire

Most Read

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

East Ham beauty queen uses pageantry to promote positive body image

Pageant queen Mya Amarise. Picture: Ken Mears

Wanstead Tap owner vows to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ following fire

Firefighters were called to The Wanstead Tap on Friday after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard. Picture: THE WANSTEAD TAP @TheWansteadtap

Tributes paid to Canning Town-born actor Windsor Davies

It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies, who has died at the age of 88. Picture Neil Munns/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Stadium owners buy events firm in bid to get a grip on finances

The London Stadium (originally known as the Olympic Stadium), now home to West Ham United football club, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

The East London Football Podcast — now on Spotify!

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Hockey: Wapping women claim Canterbury win

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Hill heaps praise on Fleet custodian Ashmore after Orient win

Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill alongside assistant Ian Hendon during the Leyton Orient match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton boss Fowell says a draw was a fair result against Southend Manor

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists