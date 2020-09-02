West Ham United fans will be closer to the pitch after London Stadium’s new ‘squared-off’ seating is completed

A general view as West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Seats at London Stadium are closer to the pitch after a new stand configuration was completed ahead of the Premier League season.

The squared-off design means West Ham United supporters behind the goals in the Bobby Moore north stand and Sir Trevor Brooking south stand will be nearer to the action when fans are allowed in stadiums again.

The new layout will also allow seats to be moved more quickly and efficiently for the full calendar of events.

London Stadium estimates the reduced timeframe for the £5m seating system will save around £1m a year on seat moving costs.

The venue has hosted world class rugby, sell-out concerts, and two MLB season fixtures, as well as its recognisable role as a home of global athletics, with the popular Anniversary Games a regular in the Diamond League calendar.

London Stadium chief executive Graham Gilmore said: “We are delighted to have delivered this project because of the additional benefits it brings, both in terms of bringing the stand closer to the pitch and providing more efficient seat moves.

“Our multi-use stadium brings major global sporting and entertainment events to London, along with Premier League football, benefiting the local and city-wide economy.

“This is a further example of the efficiencies and improvements we are driving to create a sustainable business for the long-term.”

Greg Lawless, chief executive of Arena Group - which carried out the work – said: “We are pleased to provide a truly flexible seating solution that enhances the legacy of the London Stadium.

“Yet again this shows the strength of our innovation and project management in delivering a value-enhancing solution to our customers.”