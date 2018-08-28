Search

London Stadium capacity to increase to 60,000 in January

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 December 2018

It’s set to be a happy new year for West Ham fans with the London Stadium’s capacity increasing in January.

The ground has received the required safety certificate allowing it to accommodate 60,000 fans, starting with the match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, January 2.

Many of the extra 3,000 seats will be taken by supporters who were on the club’s season ticket waiting list and who have purchased a half season ticket allowing them to attend all West Ham’s home league games for the rest of the season.

The increase brings the number of season ticket holders at the London Stadium to 54,000.

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: “It is a wonderful feeling to know that more of our fans will be able to watch affordable Premier League football at London Stadium, and we look forward to the matchday atmosphere becoming even more magnificent in 2019.”

