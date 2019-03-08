Sadiq Khan rolls out low emission bus zone in Newham

London Mayor Sadiq Khan being shown around the new traffic and cycle route in Stratford town centre. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a new low emission bus zone in Newham in a bid to tackle dirty air.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new zone in Stratford takes the number of the greener zones to a total of located at 10 sites across the city.

Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “Clean buses play a key role in tackling London's toxic air and we're pleased to launch three more low emission bus zones that will improve air quality along some of the most polluted roads in the capital.”

Newham's low emission bus zone stretches through Stratford from Mile End Station along Romford Road up to the junction with Lugg Approach cleaning up more than 360 buses on the 25 bus route.

Including Lewisham and Edmonton, the new zones combined will see more than 1,330 greener buses across 79 different routes.

TfL has vowed its entire fleet will use the cleanest Euro VI buses and has already upgraded more than three quarters of its buses to meet or exceed the standard.

Only buses meeting the cleanest emission standards operate within the new zones, which have been set up by combining new and retrofitted vehicles.

With the completion of the zones, TfL expects to reduce toxic air pollution around more than 40 schools, nurseries and academies along the routes and surrounding roads.

TfL is working across London to find locations for bus priority within Low Emission Bus Zones, to ensure traffic flows quicker and reduce emissions even further. TfL will also be the first city in Europe to introduce 68 new double deck electric buses on routes 43 and 134 this summer and from 2020, we will only purchase zero-emission single deck buses, at the tailpipe. Ultimately, TfL plans to ensure that all buses are zero-emission, at the tailpipe, by 2037.