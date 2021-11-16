Saddle up! Shetland pony visits children's hospice

Youngsters at Richard House Children's Hospice were given the chance to meet a special four-legged visitor - Teddy the Shetland pony.

The visit marked the announcement of the Beckton hospice becoming the charity partner of the London International Horse Show, taking place at the ExCeL next month.

The partnership will see revenue from ticket sales, with 50p from each ticket sold for the Thursday afternoon performance going directly to the charity, as well as a provision of tickets throughout the event - running from Thursday, December 16 to Monday, December 20 - to enable Richard House staff, children and parents to enjoy the Christmas equestrian extravaganza.

For children who are unable to attend, they will be able to watch the action from one of the sessions on a live stream.

Kathryn Elvin, the hospice's head of corporate engagements and partnerships, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the official charity of the London International Horse Show this year.

"To have the support is a fantastic way of our families seeing how much the local community cares and wants to give back to them. We are thrilled to have Teddy with us and be able to give a new experience to our children and families.”

Richard House Children's Hospice staff with Teddy the Shetland pony - Credit: Alex Treadway

London International Horse Show director, Simon Brooks-Ward, added: “We are so pleased to be supporting such a fantastic and worthy charity this year.

"The work done by Richard House Children’s Hospice is just amazing, improving the quality of life of children and young people at their time of need.

"When moving to our new east London venue, we wanted to use our platform as an international sporting event to support and contribute to the local community, and we hope this partnership will do just that.

"We particularly look forward to welcoming the children and their families to the show in December.”

The five day event will feature competitions in dressage, show-jumping and driving, as well as a variety of performances and displays.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit londonhorseshow.com