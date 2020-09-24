Canning Town community gardens and West Ham Park win London in Bloom awards
PUBLISHED: 12:04 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 September 2020
City of London Corporation
A park and two community gardens in Newham have been recognised in the London in Bloom awards.
The Cody Road and South Crescent Business Group and Core Landscapes Community Garden, both in Canning Town, received gold awards in the our community category of the annual horticultural awards.
They were also both graded as outstanding in the community gardening award category.
West Ham Park, which is run by the City of London Corporation, picked up gold in the large park of the year category.
Oliver Sells, chairman of the corporation’s open spaces and city gardens committee, said: “This result is a testament to all our staff and volunteers who have worked so hard during the unprecedented year we have had.
“My thanks to them. We will continue to protect and conserve the capital’s open spaces so they can be enjoyed and appreciated by all Londoners.”
