Formula One race reportedly planned for Royal Docks
- Credit: PA
A Formula One race could be held at the Royal Docks with funding reportedly secured for the project.
A London Grand Prix has been mooted for years but could finally come to Newham in 2023, according to the Evening Standard.
The ExCeL already hosts electric motorsport series Formula E, holding its first races earlier this year.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is believed to be backing the plans.
The proposal to hold a London Grand Prix in Newham has reportedly been formed by American investment company 777 Partners.
Its founder Josh Wander told the Daily Mail that it would be planning to build a sports and entertainment complex that could be used by the community all year round.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "There will be an electric atmosphere as the greatest athletes in the world, along with an international fanbase and the world’s largest companies as sponsors, descend on the Docks for race weekend."
Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who has won seven F1 world championships, is among the sport's stars.
Most Read
- 1 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
- 2 Car destroyed in fire at Westfield Stratford City
- 3 Hotel opens alternative travel lounge as airport scheme stalls
- 4 Raymond Blanc-supported sustainable food project set to open in Beckton
- 5 Plans approved to install 5G mast in Coolfin Road
- 6 Third man arrested as police investigate anti-Semitic chants on Stansted plane
- 7 Smyth guides 10 men Orient to top of group with Charlton victory
- 8 Formula One race reportedly planned for Royal Docks
- 9 Canning Town school among best in country for progress on vocabulary tool
- 10 Wing Shack brews new beers in Forest Gate for a good cause