News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Why firefighters are at London City Airport today

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:12 PM September 10, 2021   
London City Airport with Connaught Bridge (right) (Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA images)

London Fire Brigade crews will be conducting a training exercise at London City Airport today. - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

Don't be alarmed if you see firefighters at London City Airport today (Friday, September 10).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed it will be carrying out a training exercise at the travel hub in Royal Docks this afternoon.

An LFB spokesperson said: "If you see fire engines nearby, don’t worry, it’s a training exercise with our partners at the airport.

"It gives our crews an opportunity to train in a realistic environment."

You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade
London City Airport
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

abba

Music

ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Manor Park

London Fire Brigade

Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
London Halal Food Festival

Events

London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
David Adegbite, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Courts

Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon