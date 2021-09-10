Why firefighters are at London City Airport today
Published: 1:12 PM September 10, 2021
Don't be alarmed if you see firefighters at London City Airport today (Friday, September 10).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed it will be carrying out a training exercise at the travel hub in Royal Docks this afternoon.
An LFB spokesperson said: "If you see fire engines nearby, don’t worry, it’s a training exercise with our partners at the airport.
"It gives our crews an opportunity to train in a realistic environment."