Why firefighters are at London City Airport today

Published: 1:12 PM September 10, 2021

London Fire Brigade crews will be conducting a training exercise at London City Airport today. - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

Don't be alarmed if you see firefighters at London City Airport today (Friday, September 10).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed it will be carrying out a training exercise at the travel hub in Royal Docks this afternoon.

An LFB spokesperson said: "If you see fire engines nearby, don’t worry, it’s a training exercise with our partners at the airport.

"It gives our crews an opportunity to train in a realistic environment."