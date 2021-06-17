Exploding aerosol cans 'contributed to rapid spread' of Silvertown blaze
Exploding paint aerosol cans contributed to the rapid spread of a fire at a Silvertown tower block, an investigation has found.
Sixty firefighters battled a blaze at a flat on the seventh floor of the 12-storey Eastern Quay building in Rayleigh Road on the Silvertown waterfront, in the early hours of June 1.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) investigators believe the blaze was accidental and caused by unsafe disposal of smoking materials.
However, they say the aerosol cans stored on a balcony contributed to the spread of the fire, which left the property "uninhabitable."
An LFB spokesperson said: "Aerosols can explode when exposed to fire and heat so they should be stored out of direct sunlight and not on balconies.
“Balcony fires can be devastating as they can easily spread to adjoining properties, potentially leaving many people homeless if the fire is serious enough.
“Many balconies have combustible materials as part of their construction and there are often combustible items stored in outside spaces so if a fire starts, it can spread quickly.”
LFB was called to the blaze at 12.12am on June 1 and firefighters had it under control shortly before 1.30am.
About 80 people left the building before firefighters arrived, with no reported injuries.