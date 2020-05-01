Formula E races at ExCeL cancelled due to coronavirus

Formula E was due to hold two races at the ExCeL in July. Picture: Glenn Dunbar/Formula E Glenn Dunbar/LAT Photographic

Formula E’s season finale at the ExCeL has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The electric motor racing series was due to hold two races in and around the venue in July.

But in recent weeks the ExCeL has been transformed into the Nightingale Hospital with the capacity to care for up to 4,000 patients.

A Formula E spokeswoman said: “With the ABB FIA Formula E Championship race venue at ExCeL London having been prepared as a temporary hospital and continuing to be used as part of the national response in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the London E-Prix has therefore been cancelled.

“Formula E and the FIA unequivocally support the repurposing of the facilities during the current health crisis. However, given the circumstances and owing to the preparation and time needed to ensure the operational excellence of all our events, it is no longer possible to stage a race at ExCeL London this season.

“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our staff and the entire community of teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the residents and citizens of the cities in which we race.

“We continue to maintain the strong partnership we have with the race organisers and the relevant city authorities and we look forward to working closely together on plans to bring Formula E back to ExCeL London in 2021.”

This summer’s event was due to be the first time the series returned to the capital since 2016 in the first of a multi-year deal to stage races at the Royal Docks venue.

It was set to feature drivers including ex-Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne competing on an indoor-outdoor circuit.

