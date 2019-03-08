Video

Animation shows how airport's transformation will look

The animation shows how London City Airport will look. Picture: London City Airport London City Airport

This animation shows how London City Airport's £500 million transformation will look - three years ahead of its planned opening.

The two minute video shows passengers checking in, using the departure and arrivals area and passing through baggage claim and security.

It was released by the Royal Docks airport following a record-breaking day on Monday, June 17, where 20,300 passengers either arrived or departed.

Airport bosses predict the number of customers could pass the 5 million mark this year - and after 2022, when the redevelopment is complete, it could cater for 6.5 million people a year.

Chief development officer Peter Adams said: "This new animation brings to life for the first time what customers can expect - be they international visitors to London, leisure city breakers or business travellers.

"London City Airport will offer an amazing modern airport experience while retaining the speed and efficiency that we know our passengers love."