London City Airport staff evacuated after suspicious package found

PUBLISHED: 14:54 05 March 2019

London City Airport.

London City Airport.

Archant

London City Airport staff were evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.

Specialist police officers are at Aviation House in the Royal Docks after the Met was called to the hub at 12.10pm today.

A Met spokesman said: “Staff were evacuated from the building. Specialist officers are at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The airport had tweeted earlier that the DLR and all road access to the transport hub was suspended before announcing at about 2.30pm that it was operating as normal, flights were not affected and the DLR was up and running again.

