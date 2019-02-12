London City Airport staff evacuated after suspicious package found

London City Airport. Archant

London City Airport staff were evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.

We can confirm that the airport is operating as normal, flights are not impacted and the DLR is fully operational https://t.co/4cfB0oQMS7 — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) March 5, 2019

Specialist police officers are at Aviation House in the Royal Docks after the Met was called to the hub at 12.10pm today.

A Met spokesman said: “Staff were evacuated from the building. Specialist officers are at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The airport had tweeted earlier that the DLR and all road access to the transport hub was suspended before announcing at about 2.30pm that it was operating as normal, flights were not affected and the DLR was up and running again.