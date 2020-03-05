Search

London City Airport warns Flybe passengers to make alternative arrangements following airline's collapse

PUBLISHED: 10:08 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 05 March 2020

Runway at London City Airport looking west towards Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: LCA

Runway at London City Airport looking west towards Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: LCA

London City Airport has warned anyone due to fly with collapsed airline Flybe not to travel to the flights hub.

In a message on its website, the airport in Hartmann Road, Royal Docks, advises people due to fly with the airline to seek alternative arrangements after Flybe has ceased trading overnight.

Anyone due to fly with the airline should also contact the airline's administrator for information and assistance

People due to travel with Flybe's franchise partners - Blue Islands and Eastern Airways - should contact the airline directly to confirm travel plans.

Customers have been advised to monitor the Civil Aviation Authority website for further information.

For Flybe's administrator call 020 7951 7801 or email flybeadministration@uk.ey.com or visit flybe.com

