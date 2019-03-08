Search

Advanced search

Poll

Extinction Rebellion threatens to close London City Airport

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 October 2019

London City Airport. Picture: LCA

London City Airport. Picture: LCA

LCA

Extinction Rebellion activists have threatened to shut London City Airport as part of a mass action.

Members of the environmental campaign group plan to descend on the hub in Hartmann Road, Royal Docks, on Thursday setting off from Westminster at 7.30am.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion (XR) said: "We will hold a peaceful mass sit-in to close City Airport for as long as possible.

"We will sit in and around the airport and overwhelm it with our numbers."

It added drones would not be used.

You may also want to watch:

The plan is part of an international rebellion which began in the UK yesterday (October 7). XR says it will be five times bigger than April's civil disobedience when more than 1,000 people volunteered themselves for arrest while calling on the government to act on the climate and ecological emergency.

A London City Airport spokesman said: "We are aware of Extinction Rebellion's threat of protest and are working with the Met to ensure the safety and security of our passengers, as well as minimising any disruption to their journeys.

"We urge protesters to think twice about preventing hardworking people from travelling, be that families going on holiday, tourists visiting London, or small businesses that rely on convenient connections.

"The climate change challenge is a matter for everyone and we are committed to playing our part in achieving realistic plans to rapidly decarbonise."

He added the airport has already reduced emissions by 30 per cent over five years and is committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Related articles

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Mum of stabbed teenager organises anti-knife crime conference

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met Police

‘The law needs to be revisited’: Mum of sick five-year-old speaks out after High Court battle

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Mum of stabbed teenager organises anti-knife crime conference

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met Police

‘The law needs to be revisited’: Mum of sick five-year-old speaks out after High Court battle

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Extinction Rebellion threatens to close London City Airport

London City Airport. Picture: LCA

Cricket: Essex quartet sign new deals

Aron Nijjar of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Wayne Madsen during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019

O’s coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

East London coach Gooby says they were beaten by the better side

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists