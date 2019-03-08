Poll

Extinction Rebellion threatens to close London City Airport

Extinction Rebellion activists have threatened to shut London City Airport as part of a mass action.

Members of the environmental campaign group plan to descend on the hub in Hartmann Road, Royal Docks, on Thursday setting off from Westminster at 7.30am.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion (XR) said: "We will hold a peaceful mass sit-in to close City Airport for as long as possible.

"We will sit in and around the airport and overwhelm it with our numbers."

It added drones would not be used.

The plan is part of an international rebellion which began in the UK yesterday (October 7). XR says it will be five times bigger than April's civil disobedience when more than 1,000 people volunteered themselves for arrest while calling on the government to act on the climate and ecological emergency.

A London City Airport spokesman said: "We are aware of Extinction Rebellion's threat of protest and are working with the Met to ensure the safety and security of our passengers, as well as minimising any disruption to their journeys.

"We urge protesters to think twice about preventing hardworking people from travelling, be that families going on holiday, tourists visiting London, or small businesses that rely on convenient connections.

"The climate change challenge is a matter for everyone and we are committed to playing our part in achieving realistic plans to rapidly decarbonise."

He added the airport has already reduced emissions by 30 per cent over five years and is committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.