Consultation launches into future plans for London City Airport

London City Airport could double its passenger numbers in just a decade - but would need current restrictions lifted in order to be able to do so.

The airport, in the Royal Docks, revealed the figures at the launch of a 12 week consultation on its draft masterplan which sets out its vision for the next 15 years.

By 2030, it could welcome 9.8 million passengers a year, with 11 million a year by 2035. The predicted footfall for this year is five million.

But numbers are currently limited to a maximum of 6.5 million passengers a year, with the council also setting a restriction of 111,000 annual air traffic movements - flights in or out of the airport.

As part of the draft masterplan, London City Airport is seeking opinions on allowing more flexibility for flight numbers during certain periods, including at the start and end of the day and at weekends.

It would retain its eight hour overnight closure and not permit any aircraft that are noisier than those currently operating.

Other elements of the draft masterplan include how it will become more environmentally friendly, including working with partners to encourage passengers to travel to and from the airport on public transport.

The airport also intends to create up to 2,500 more jobs for east Londoners by 2035.

CEO Robert Sinclair said: "This draft master plan is a long-term vision for London City Airport, detailing how London's most central airport can meet continued demand sustainably, create jobs and opportunities for east London, and support the capital as a major global city for tourism and business.

"These proposals reflect the airport's changing role, with an increasing proportion of leisure passengers choosing the airport, and east London's continued transformation.

"We have carefully developed these plans to strongly incentivise our airlines to re-fleet to cleaner, quieter new generation aircraft, minimise further construction activity, reduce emissions, limit aircraft noise, preserve air quality, and create meaningful opportunities for our community."

Two consultation events are being held in Newham - at Canning Town library on Thursday, July 10 from 4.30pm and at the Royal Docks learning and activity centre on Saturday, September 14 from 10am.

For more information and to have your say online, visit londoncityairport.com/consultation by September 20.