Community groups scoop share of £35,000 from London City Airport fund
PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2020
An airport's community fund has awarded £35,000 in its first round of giving this year.
London City Airport has donated up to £3,000 to 15 groups across 11 boroughs in the capital from its community fund.
Newham beneficiaries include the River Roding Trust, which is restoring a stretch of the waterway, and Woman's Talk, a not for profit organisation supporting women with their mental health.
Patient Participation Group - which is creating a therapeutic community sensory garden - and Grit Breakthrough Programmes - a group helping marginalised 16-18 year-olds - have also received funding.
Information about the fund can be found at londoncityairport.com/corporate/responsible-growth/community-fund
Prospective applicants with questions or queries can contact Community.Fund@londoncityairport.com