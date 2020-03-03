Search

Advanced search

Community groups scoop share of £35,000 from London City Airport fund

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2020

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

© 2020 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

An airport's community fund has awarded £35,000 in its first round of giving this year.

London City Airport has donated up to £3,000 to 15 groups across 11 boroughs in the capital from its community fund.

You may also want to watch:

Newham beneficiaries include the River Roding Trust, which is restoring a stretch of the waterway, and Woman's Talk, a  not for profit  organisation supporting women with their mental health.

Patient Participation Group - which is creating a therapeutic community sensory garden - and Grit Breakthrough Programmes - a group helping marginalised 16-18 year-olds - have also received funding.

Information about the fund can be found at londoncityairport.com/corporate/responsible-growth/community-fund

Prospective applicants with questions or queries can contact Community.Fund@londoncityairport.com

Most Read

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘It beggars belief’: Bin men raise grievances against Newham Council as driver suspended for 15 months

Unite members at the Folkestone Road depot could be balloted on industrial action again soon. Picture: Google Streetview

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘It beggars belief’: Bin men raise grievances against Newham Council as driver suspended for 15 months

Unite members at the Folkestone Road depot could be balloted on industrial action again soon. Picture: Google Streetview

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: West Ham’s James hoping for more national titles

West Ham's Finlay James hits out on his way to a England Boxing Youth Championship title (pic Andy Chubb/England Boxing)

Community groups scoop share of £35,000 from London City Airport fund

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Peaceful protest takes place in response to crime wave on Newham Greenway

Newham Greenway protest cycle Monday February 24 - end point. Credit: Cash Boyle

Plaistow native Linda John-Pierre talks timing, talent and tongue piercings

Linda John-Pierre as Debbie in Mamma Mia! The Party. Picture: Helen Maybanks
Drive 24