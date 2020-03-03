Community groups scoop share of £35,000 from London City Airport fund

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker © 2020 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

An airport's community fund has awarded £35,000 in its first round of giving this year.

London City Airport has donated up to £3,000 to 15 groups across 11 boroughs in the capital from its community fund.

Newham beneficiaries include the River Roding Trust, which is restoring a stretch of the waterway, and Woman's Talk, a not for profit organisation supporting women with their mental health.

Patient Participation Group - which is creating a therapeutic community sensory garden - and Grit Breakthrough Programmes - a group helping marginalised 16-18 year-olds - have also received funding.

Information about the fund can be found at londoncityairport.com/corporate/responsible-growth/community-fund

Prospective applicants with questions or queries can contact Community.Fund@londoncityairport.com