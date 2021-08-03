London City Airport awards £36k to east London charities

Published: 10:18 AM August 3, 2021

London City Airport has unveiled the latest group of organisations awarded grants from its £75,000 community fund.

The funding pot from the Docklands based travel hub aims to enable "significant and positive change" for communities in Newham and east London.

In the latest funding round, £35,940 has been allocated to 12 groups and community organisations covering eight east London boroughs.

These include Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering and Barking and Dagenham.

London City reports that each organisation was awarded a grant of up to £3,000 in line with the fund’s aims.

These are to build stronger, safer and healthier neighbourhoods; create pathways to employment; generate more sustainable, greener communities and raise the aspirations of east Londoners.

Nazmin Begum, community engagement and sustainability manager at London City, said: "We are really pleased to award this funding to such an impressive and diverse range of organisations."

Successful grantees from Newham that have secured funding in the latest round include the Learning Revolution Trust, a charity established by Newham College aiming to remove financial and social barriers to further education and employment.

Martin Cumella, who chairs the trust, said: "We are delighted to receive support from London City Community Fund for our Relaunch project."

The trust teamed up with Newham College and Newham Chamber of Commerce to support 20 unemployed young people so that they can acquire the skills and work experience they need to get back to work.

The 5es Development, a Newham based charity, has been awarded a grant to help deliver a pilot employability programme for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Adeola Osunbade, its operational project lead, said: "This grant will go a long way in helping to pilot raising the aspirational levels of SEND young adults in a personalised and individualised way as they face multiple barriers in getting and sustaining paid work, which has a huge impact on their mental wellbeing and future prospects."

The new funding means that in 2021, London City Airport's community fund has awarded a total of £75,977 to 26 charities and not for profit organisations in east London.