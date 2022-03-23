'Major' incident at London Aquatics Centre - 200 evacuated, casualties reported
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A number of casualties are being treated after a "major" chemical incident saw around 200 people evacuated from the London Aquatics Centre this morning.
The London Fire Brigade - which is on the scene with the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service - has issued the following statement via a spokesperson.
"Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released.
"While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows.”
The Brigade was called at 9.45am today - March 23 - after which it alerted the Met to "a leak of noxious fumes" at 9.53am.
A "number of casualties with breathing difficulties" are being treated by the LAS.
The Aquatics Centre has confirmed it is "awaiting guidance" on when the centre can reopen.