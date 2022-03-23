The London Aquatics Centre is closed - and the area evacuated - after an incident this morning involving the 'release of a gas' - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A number of casualties are being treated after a "major" chemical incident saw around 200 people evacuated from the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

The London Fire Brigade - which is on the scene with the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service - has issued the following statement via a spokesperson.

"Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released.

Emergency services on the scene of the 'chemical incident' in Stratford this morning - Credit: Clément Gonzalvez

"While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows.”

The Brigade was called at 9.45am today - March 23 - after which it alerted the Met to "a leak of noxious fumes" at 9.53am.

A "number of casualties with breathing difficulties" are being treated by the LAS.

The Aquatics Centre has confirmed it is "awaiting guidance" on when the centre can reopen.