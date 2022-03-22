Events announced to mark London 2012's ten-year anniversary

Children from Stebon Primary School in Poplar at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

Sadiq Khan will light a flame in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as part of plans to mark the tenth anniversary of London 2012.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has announced a number of events to celebrate the milestone.

The Great Get Together, a free event on Saturday, July 23, will see a day of live performances and workshops including from East Bank partners V&A, BBC and Sadler’s Wells.

The creative district, which is under construction in the park, will include the likes of new BBC music studios and the V&A East museum.

In July, London mayor Mr Khan will light an anniversary legacy flame next to the London Stadium and he will be joined by "special guests who represent the legacy of 2012", the LLDC said.

London 2012 saw Team GB win numerous Olympic and Paralympic gold medals in Stratford, such as Jessica Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah, Chris Hoy, Jonnie Peacock and Ellie Simmonds.

Sadiq Khan will light an anniversary legacy flame in the Olympic Park - Credit: William Mata

Since then, the Olympic Park has seen thousands of new homes built there and Mr Khan said: “In the ten years since the Olympic and Paralympic games, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been at the centre of a vast regeneration project the impact of which has been felt across London and the whole of the UK.

“Whether through housing, culture, tech or sporting achievement, I am proud that the Olympic legacy continues to shine.”

During July and August, Lee Valley VeloPark host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling.

Mo Farah was among those who won gold at London 2012 - Credit: PA

It will also be home to a free exhibition, opening in April, which features the legacy story of the 2012 Games and showcases a number of displays including 2012 medals and torches.

Lyn Garner, LLDC chief executive, said: “Our programme of events celebrates that wonderful summer of sport in 2012 as well as all that has been delivered since then. The legacy will continue in the years to come with more housing, jobs and opportunities for local people being delivered.

“It is fantastic to see that people have such fond memories of 2012 but also appreciate the legacy that has been, and continues to be, created here in east London."

For a full list of events, visit www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/.