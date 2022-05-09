London 2012 ten years on: What are your memories?

Were you there when Jessica Ennis (now Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill) took heptathlon gold during London 2012? - Credit: PA

This year marks the tenth anniversary of London 2012 and we want to hear from you about your memories of the Games.

This paper is planning coverage looking back at when the Olympics and Paralympics came to east London but also at their legacy.

Were you involved in the opening and closing ceremonies? Did you volunteer as a gamesmaker or in any other capacity?

Were you there when the likes of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Mo Farah, Ellie Simmonds or Dame Sarah Storey won gold?

What about ten years on? Do you live in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park or are you a regular park user?

Have you been inspired or impacted by the Games?

If any of the above applies, we'd like to learn about your experiences.

Please contact michael.cox@archant.co.uk with your London 2012 story as well as a photo of yourself and any relevant pictures relating to your London 2012 experience.

We look forward to hearing from you.