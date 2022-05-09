News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

London 2012 ten years on: What are your memories?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:03 PM May 9, 2022
Great Britain's Jessica Ennis celebrates with her Gold Medal after winning the Heptathlon at the Oly

Were you there when Jessica Ennis (now Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill) took heptathlon gold during London 2012? - Credit: PA

This year marks the tenth anniversary of London 2012 and we want to hear from you about your memories of the Games.

This paper is planning coverage looking back at when the Olympics and Paralympics came to east London but also at their legacy.

Were you involved in the opening and closing ceremonies? Did you volunteer as a gamesmaker or in any other capacity?

Were you there when the likes of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Mo Farah, Ellie Simmonds or Dame Sarah Storey won gold?

What about ten years on? Do you live in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park or are you a regular park user?

Have you been inspired or impacted by the Games?

If any of the above applies, we'd like to learn about your experiences.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pensioner dies after being critically injured in East Ham crash
  2. 2 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
  3. 3 Two arrests after multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road
  1. 4 Local election 2022: Labour maintains Newham majority, though Greens take Stratford Olympic Park 
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after aggravated burglary
  3. 6 Live: Results from east London's local election 2022
  4. 7 Local election 2022: Rokhsana Fiaz wins second term as Newham mayor 
  5. 8 Riders return at Remembering West Ham Speedway event on May 21
  6. 9 Jailed: Man who carved swastikas into walls at the Westfield
  7. 10 Leyton Orient performance 'okay' in final-day loss says Wellens

Please contact michael.cox@archant.co.uk with your London 2012 story as well as a photo of yourself and any relevant pictures relating to your London 2012 experience.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Olympics
Paralympics
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A ballot box

Local Election 2022

Full list of Newham candidates in local elections on May 5

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
Offenders from Barking, Romford and East Ham were jailed during April

London Live News

Jailed: 9 east London offenders put behind bars in April

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Appeal for information following East Ham hit and run

London Live News

Pensioner in 'critical condition' after being hit by car in East Ham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Elizabeth Line will open on May 24 2022

London Live News

Confirmed: Opening date for new TfL Elizabeth Line

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon