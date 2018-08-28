Newham homeless charity gifted £800 to support the vulnerable this Christmas

Warren Pitts and Lorraine Tabone. Picture: Lola's Homeless Lola's Homeless

A Newham charity providing food, sleeping bags and support for the borough’s homeless has received hundreds of pounds for vital supplies.

Lola’s Homeless will use the £820.29 donation to stock up on much needed items for the most vulnerable people across the borough.

Oyster cards for night buses, food and drink vouchers, toilet rolls and hand sanitiser will be bought with the funds raised by housebuilders Galliford Try Partnerships.

Thanking the firm, Lola’s Homeless founder Lorraine Tabone said: “Having the support of local businesses makes such a massive difference and I’m always so surprised by the kindness of people and the help they want to give.”

Galliford’s senior procurement manager Warren Pitts added: “Our supply chain partners have all played a hand in raising funds for this crucial charity which makes a real difference to people’s lives.”

Newham is the UK’s homeless hotspot – affecting one in every 24 people – according to Shelter.