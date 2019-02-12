Search

West Ham-born drummer Andy Anderson dies from cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 27 February 2019

Andy Anderson has died at the age of 68. Pic: Facebook

Drummer Andy Anderson who has a short stint in The Cure has died after a short battle with cancer.

According to Lol Tolhurst, who played keyboards in the band, the 68-year-old, who grew up in West Ham, died at home yesterday after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Andy also went on to collaborate with artists including Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop and Mike Oldfield.

On Twitter, Lol described Anderson as a “true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end”.

He added: “It is a small measure of solace to learn that he went peacefully at his home.”

Anderson played on The Cure’s famous track, The Love Cats, which bucked the Robert Smith-fronted group’s reputation for doom-laden sonics in favour of a jaunty beat.

A post on Anderson’s Facebook page from earlier this month said there was “no way of returning back” from his cancer diagnosis.

It said the disease was “totally covering the inside of my body” but urged fans to “be cool,” adding that Anderson was “totally fine” with the situation.

The message also confirmed he had asked to not be resuscitated.

It read: “Chemotherapy and radiotherapy will be discussed over the next few days, hopefully I’ll be able to get back to get to you in the next few days about the outcome, and please, No Boo, Hooing, here, just be positive.

“For me it’s just another life Experience and Hurdle, that one has to make yet another Choice in life, be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation.”

Anderson was born Clifford Leon Anderson.

He joined The Cure in 1983, appearing on the albums Japanese Whispers, The Top, and Concert, as well as the singles The Love Cats and The Caterpillar.

