Global logistics company moving to Stratford

Outside the Here East development at the Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard/Here East. GG Archard/Here East

APL Logistics is moving its UK office to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Here East, which owns the business development at the Park, announced the move Tuesday, February 19.

APL, a global supply chain provider, will occupy 8,644 square feet in the former press centre.

The company employs more than 6,800 people worldwide.

David Ashcroft, managing director of APL Logistics UK, said: “The business is constantly growing and being in the logistics industry coupled with provision of technology solutions meant that moving to Here East was a natural fit for us.

“The ability to access and be part of the cross-sector innovation at Here East will allow us to continue to innovate and expand our business.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of the campus in the near future.”

Here East is a development in the Olympic Park that provides more than one million square feet of space.

Residents a Here East include BT Sport, UCL/Bartlett School of Architecture and Ford’s European Smart Mobility Innovation Office.