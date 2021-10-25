Views sought on future of Newham as local plan set for refresh

Published: 12:20 PM October 25, 2021

The town hall is seeking views on its plan for homes, businesses and infrastructure in Newham.

Anyone who lives and works in the borough is encouraged to share their comments and ideas on a new local plan.

It considers where homes and businesses can be built as well as the roads, equipment and facilities needed to support the changes.

When seeking election as the Labour candidate for mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz inferred the existing mayoral model of governance was both corrupt and corrupting - Credit: Ken Mears

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "The local plan is the key planning tool that helps define the wider development of the borough.

"I want to ensure our residents are at the heart of this plan and have their say so their views drive this important process.

"I’d urge residents to get involved in the consultation process in person, online or via the virtual workshops and make their voices heard."

A consultation runs until December 17 with stalls, online workshops and a questionnaire offering people a way to take part.

The responses will help the council gauge whether its proposals to address Newham’s needs and challenges have public support.

According to the council, Newham has the third largest population in the capital with numbers set to increase to 465,435 by 2030.

Average private rents shot up by about 40 per cent between 2014 and 2019, and the average median house price was £415,000 as of December.

There are 12,535 registered businesses in the borough with 94pc employing fewer than nine people.

In total, 49pc of households are classed as living in poverty.

Besides being used to assess planning applications, the local plan manages growth, regeneration and development in Newham.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: "It is fundamental to the way the borough develops – which itself is a key influencer on the quality of life in Newham."

All councils are required to have an up-to-date local plan, with Newham refreshing its own in order to plan for the next 15 years.

It aims to respond to Newham's ambitions to deliver growth which works for everyone, to support recovery from Covid-19 and to address the climate emergency.

Among the things up for discussion are community facilities, play spaces for children, biodiversity, healthier eateries, social homes and public toilets.

Visit newhamco-create.co.uk/en/folders/newham-local-plan-review