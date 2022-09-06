News

Waste and recycling workers in Newham may consider more industrial action if an accord is not reached in the row over pay, the union has said.

Around 130 of Newham Council's waste and recycling workers who are members of the union Unite staged a week of strike action from August 27 to September 3.

The dispute centres around pay, with workers asking for an increase amid soaring inflation and in line with salaries elsewhere in London.

A spokesperson for Unite told this paper: "The workers in Newham face a cost-of-living crisis, and unless there is a negotiated agreement, inevitably there will be more industrial action."

During the strike, Newham Council said it was doing "all [it] can to minimise the disruption".

Steve Edwards, regional officer for Unite, told this paper that workers' demands include paid sick leave for contractual Saturdays, as well as overtime, which he claimed was 1.25 in Newham compared to 1.5 offered elsewhere in London.

Newham Council said it has made some offers, including reviewing and evaluating job descriptions, sick pay on contractual Saturdays following or preceding bank holidays, and overtime rates for all staff be set at 1.5, except for Sundays which would be paid double.

It also claimed a bank holiday payment offer equates to a potential increase in salary of 4.3 per cent for operatives and 3pc for drivers.

Newham Council said a consultation on its offers has been underway with all unions from August 16.

However, Steve said there are still issues outstanding, such as guaranteeing if workers will receive bank holiday payments if they do not complete the work day, for example if their vehicle breaks down.

In a statement on August 26 before the strike started, Steve said there "appeared to be" good progress before the talks ended with the council making a "measly" offer: "The workers are already paid far less than the crews in neighbouring boroughs but Newham just aren’t making a serious offer.

“So, the blame for this dispute lies squarely with the council when there is such a gaping hole in the workers’ pay packets.”

The council said it has refused Unite's demand for an additional retention payment of 10pc as it is bound by national negotiations.

A Newham Council spokesperson said. "As it is paid for by the council, we need to take into account the council's current constrained financial position and consider what is affordable to deliver council services and reach agreement with all recognised unions."