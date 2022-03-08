Newham approves council tax hike
Newham councillors voted through a council tax rise as part of the borough's 2022-23 budget.
The authority is raising the tax by 2.99 per cent, with 1pc going towards adult social care.
The hike equates to 63p per week for a Band D property.
The Recorder reported last month that the borough's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Cllr Terry Paul, cabinet member for finance, felt that the rise was necessary to balance the budget and meet a £9m Covid-19 funding shortfall.
Other budget measures include £7m in pre-planned savings and £3.7m in new efficiency measures in the next financial year.
But the council will be investing £3.8m in children's social care and £1m for supporting families with no recourse to public funds.
Cllr Paul told the meeting: "This budget is about what we're going to do, because it is too easy to focus on what we can't do.
"We are putting additional monies into protecting our residents. We're on the side of families during challenging times."
Thirty-eight councillors voted in favour of the budget, with only Cllr Quintin Peppiatt telling the meeting he would vote against.