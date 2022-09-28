Two swimming pools hit by chlorine shortage set to re-open

News

The council said since Friday, September 16 they have contacted over 100,000 customers about the pool closures - Credit: Ken Mears

Newham Council has announced two of its swimming pools will re-open next week after closures due to a chlorine shortage.

Pools at Atherton Leisure Centre, East Ham Leisure Centre and Newham Leisure Centre, which are run on the council's behalf by activeNewham, have been temporarily shut.

Ian Gallagher, managing director of activeNewham, said: "Supplies of chlorine have been severely impacted over the last two weeks.

"Despite our best efforts, recent orders by the supplier have not been fulfilled and this, unfortunately, has impacted our ability to operate pools in our three leisure centres safely.

"Therefore these pools have had to close temporarily."

Ian added: "We are currently working on a resolution, and hope to have supplies to Newham and East Ham Leisure Centres by Thursday, September 29.

"As soon as the pools have been treated and calibrated to safe levels, we expect to re-open by Monday, October 3.

"Enquiries for a second delivery to Atherton Leisure Centre during the week commending 3 October have been made. We will of course keep customers informed."

Swimming lessons cancelled because of pool closures will be credited back to the booker's account. Lessons and bookings are being reserved for customers to return to when the pools reopen.

Monthly memberships can be frozen with no charge by emailing memberships@activeNewham.org.uk.