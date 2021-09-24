Newham town halls to be lit up in tribute to Sabina Nessa

Published: 4:15 PM September 24, 2021

Sabina Nessa was found dead near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Met Police

Newham buildings will be lit up in orange this evening (Friday, September 24) to commemorate Sabina Nessa.

Primary school teacher Sabina was found dead in a park last Saturday (September 18), near her home in Kidbrooke in south east London.

It's believed she was killed the night before, while walking through the park on her way to meet a friend at a nearby bar.

Newham Council buildings - Dockside and the East Ham and Stratford town halls - will be illuminated in tribute to Ms Nessa and to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Like everyone, I was shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the awful death of Sabina Nessa.

“My heart goes out to her family, friends, colleagues and the young pupils she used to teach.

“As a society we are seeing far too many incidents of violence against women and girls.

“We all have a duty to challenge the misogyny and hatred that leads to these abominable crimes.”

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/health-adult-social-care/domestic-violence-support for information about domestic abuse and sexual violence support.