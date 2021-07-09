Newham Council set for £7.5m savings in 2021-22

Published: 7:33 PM July 9, 2021

Newham is planning £7.56m worth of savings in 2021-22. - Credit: Ken Mears

Newham Council is looking to make £7.56m worth of savings in 2021-22 as it emerges from the Covid pandemic.

BBC Shared Data Unit (SDU) has revealed local authorities across the UK, hit by falling income and increased costs, are set to make at least £1.7bn worth of savings in 2021-22.

Despite those savings, councils currently predict a £3bn shortfall in their budgets by 2023-24.

Newham’s planned savings amount to roughly £21.42 per person in the borough, according to the SDU figures.

The council has identified cutting £1.5m in its children and young people's services department by returning "families to local, shared accommodation from self‐contained accommodation out of the borough."

"Efficiency savings" account for more than £4m of the planned total.

Council tax rose 4.99 per cent this financial year, three per cent which is ringfenced for adult social care.

The council did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “In the coming months, we will take stock of the demands faced by councils and the resources available to meet them and will decide on the timetable for future funding reform.”