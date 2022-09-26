News

Ghetts, who features in the programme, is an award-winning artist who has collaborated with acts including Kano, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran. He won a MOBO award for Best Male Act last year, recognising the best in Black music nationally and internationally - Credit: YMU Group

A programme of events to celebrate Black History Month are being held in Newham in October.

With the theme of "celebrating Black identities", Newham Council's programme is part of the Newham Unlocked festival.

Cllr Jane Lofthouse, deputy cabinet member for equalities, social integration and culture at the local authority, said: "It’s so important that we take the time to recognise what’s gone before and acknowledge its impact on the brilliant contributions being made within our community in the present.”

A talk with British grime MC, rapper and songwriter Ghetts will launch the month-long programme on October 1 from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Old Town Hall in Stratford.

The conversation will be co-facilitated by young people from Newham, Shanea Oldham and Zak Khalil.

On October 22 and 29 between 12pm and 5pm, The Grove Market will host a Black Pound Day Market, where visitors can buy from local Black businesses and entrepreneurs.

The market on October 22 will spotlight young entrepreneurs in particular.

On October 29, Newham Council will present A Night of Music featuring Troy Ellis, His Hail Jamaica Reggae Band, A Queen of Lover's Rock, Sandra Cross and local DJ Flex.