Newham bin workers balloting on strike action amid pay and conditions row

Refuse workers in Newham are balloting over strike action next month in a row over pay and conditions.

Around 100 members of Unite employed by Newham Council are being asked if they want to walk out in a vote which ends on August 3.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the ballot and are continuing to work with employee representatives and unions to agree a positive way forward.”

The workers are “struggling to make ends meet” with their current pay amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the union.

Unite said the lowest the workers are paid is £22,780 a year.

Union bosses also want the workers to be paid a higher overtime rate and to get sick pay on Saturdays before bank holidays if they can’t work because of illness.

Steve Edwards, Unite regional officer, said: “Strike action can still be avoided by Newham Council returning to the negotiating table and making an offer which addresses our members’ issues.

"The ball is now firmly in the council’s court.”

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, added: “Newham’s refuse workers play a vital role in delivering waste services. Despite this, their current pay means they are struggling to make ends meet."