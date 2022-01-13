PSPOs approved by councillors to tackle alcohol and dog nuisance

Newham Council is bidding to clamp down on "nuisance drinkers" - Credit: PA

"Nuisance drinkers" and dog owners who do not clean up their dog's litter could be prosecuted as part of new orders proposed by Newham Council.

At a meeting on January 11, the authority's cabinet approved boroughwide Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) relating to alcohol and dogs.

The orders will give police and council officers the power to issue £100 fixed penalty notices, with possible prosecution for those in breach.

A council report said the PSPOs would "allow officers to seize alcohol from nuisance drinkers and dog owners would need to clean up after their dogs".

Dog owners would also have to put their dog on a lead if asked to by officers where there were nuisance concerns.

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: "Alcohol and dog related nuisance is intimidating and can cause harassment and litter.

"Although many people enjoy our public spaces responsibly, there are those who do not and their actions make our streets and parks unpleasant places to be.

"That is why we are proposing to clamp down on this behaviour with the introduction of PSPOs."

The council had introduced boroughwide alcohol and dog PSPOs between 2017 and December 2020.

The report said that during the previous PSPO, street drinking hotspots were found in Stratford, High Street North and Green Street.

"Despite a reduction in complaints overall this issue remains as a matter of

concern to the community and is regularly raised at community assemblies

and partnership meetings," it added.

"Specific hot spot areas identified show the problem still remains and it

is recognised the issue is likely to shift to new locations within the borough,

particularly with the re-opening of the night time economy.

"This will inevitably lead to an increase in street drinking which justifies the need for a boroughwide PSPO."

The council had also seen a rise in reports of dog fouling; up to October 2021, there were 680 reports, higher than the 542 recorded in the whole of 2020.

After concerns raised during a consultation, the council changed some elements of the proposed dog PSPO.

These included the removal of gardens and open spaces from a list of dog exclusion zones and the removal of all dogs on lead zones.

Both PSPOs will last for three years, beginning on February 23.