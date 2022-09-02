'Honest discussion needed' on 2012 Olympics legacy, says Newham mayor

Labour's Rokhsana Fiaz when she was re-elected as Newham's mayor - Credit: Andrew Baker

“Serious questions and lessons to be learnt” about the legacy of the London Olympics ten years on, Newham's mayor has said.

Rokhsana Fiaz told this newspaper she believes promises the 2012 sporting event would bring a flurry of jobs and housing to Newham's communities has not fully materialised.

She said: “Ten years on it is important for us to have a frank and honest discussion with the powers that be at the time and since … clearly the complete manifestation of benefits have not been fully realised.”

Ms Fiaz claimed jobs offered "were not at a sufficient level for the people of Newham to access higher skills and pay".

This comes as the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC)'s East Bank - named to draw comparisons with London's South Bank - is being built across three sites in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP).

On QEOP's website, it reads: "East Bank – one of the world’s largest and most ambitious culture and education districts – is central to that [Olympic] long-term legacy creating a powerhouse for artistic excellence, learning, research, performance and exhibitions.

"It represents a unique prospect for London and a concept that is almost unparalleled on the international stage."

UCL (University College London), UAL’s London College of Fashion, BBC, Sadler’s Wells and the V&A are all set to open centres at East Bank.

However, Ms Fiaz told this newspaper she is concerned that residents of Newham will not be able to access the benefits of the East bank, only participating through low-level commerce.

She said: “I’m not looking backwards, I’m looking forwards and lets marshall even more effort to realise the legacy and the benefits.”

LLDC is a Mayoral Development Corporation and is accountable to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said the Olympics "helped to drive billions of pounds of additional investment in the area", with the mayor increasing the affordable housing target on public land to 50 per cent to "correct the policy mistakes of the past".

"The East Bank initiative – one of the most ambitious cultural and education districts in the world – is also central to the long-term legacy of London 2012 as a place where everyone, regardless of background, can access world-class culture and education on their doorstep.”

Ms Fiaz said she is pursuing housing developments with a large social rent offering in Newham.

LLDC was contacted for comment.