News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Local Council

News

Councillor recalls great-great-great-grandfather's meeting with the late Queen

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 3:56 PM October 3, 2022
Queen meeting Newham councillor's ancestor

Cllr Thelma Odoi sent a tribute to the Queen: 'You will forever remain in our hearts' - Credit: Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The great-great-great-grandfather of a councillor for Custom House met Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 during her trip to Ghana.

A relative of Cllr Thelma Odoi, Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe III, met the Queen in London Park in Keta, Ghana.

Cllr Odoi's grandfather, Dr Amb Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who followed the funeral procession from his home in Ghana, described the meeting.

He said the Chief met the Queen at a Durbar, a Ghanaian ceremony in honour of Her Majesty, where they shook hands.

The meeting was schedule after Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe I made a donation to the British government during World War One worth £100 at the time.

Councillor's relative Ghanaian chief

Dr Amb Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claimed the cap worn by Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe I here was gifted to him by King George V - Credit: Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Cllr Odoi's grandfather reflected on the Queen's death: "I was glued to the television most of the time. I followed it step by step, right down from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, down to Westminster, all the way to the final stage."

He added: "I think she has done tremendously well. She has brought the Commonwealth together, closer than any of the [previous] monarchs. 

Most Read

  1. 1 School in Plaistow gets Ofsted's top rating
  2. 2 Otas Sarkus death: Third man charged with murder
  3. 3 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  1. 4 Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newham up for sale
  2. 5 'A massive weight off shoulders' says West Ham's Bowen
  3. 6 First defeat a wake-up call for Leyton Orient says Wellens
  4. 7 Kebab chain to open restaurant in Beckton
  5. 8 Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend
  6. 9 Good to be back says Leyton Orient striker Drinan
  7. 10 Staff at Newham primary school announce further days of strikes

"I [have] followed the English monarchy for a long time and the passing of the Queen will not only be a big loss for England, for Britain, but a big loss for a country like Ghana."

Cllr Odoi also felt it was important to her to queue for the lying in state on September 16 and 17.

She said: "I really wanted the opportunity to see her... For me, she's always been this great figure and this sort of constant presence.

"She's on your money, she's everywhere, she's part of the Commonwealth, she represents so much and she's just always been there making our country so great."

Cllr Thelma Odoi signing book of condolence

Cllr Thelma Odoi joined the queue at 7.02pm on September 16 and saw the Queen at 8am on September 17 - Credit: Thelma Odoi

She added: "When I was in the queue, that was a time to really reflect on what was actually happening, really having the time to reflect... and just being in solidarity and unity with thousands of people. 

"Everyone [was] from different backgrounds, it was very diverse. There [were] different ages, different cultural backgrounds, everyone was in the queue and were all different.

"All [had] different feelings but we all [had] this common goal and were just so sad about what [happened] and we just desperately wanted to see the Queen no matter how long it [would] take."

Newham Council
London
Newham News

Don't Miss

Silvertown Tunnel's construction site

Silvertown Tunnel construction site fire under investigation

Joe Talora, LDRS

Logo Icon
Newham Leisure Centre

News

Two swimming pools hit by chlorine shortage set to re-open

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New Silvertown bus route

Tower Hamlets Council | News

241 bus route gets three extra stops each way in Silvertown extension

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon