News

Cllr Thelma Odoi sent a tribute to the Queen: 'You will forever remain in our hearts' - Credit: Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The great-great-great-grandfather of a councillor for Custom House met Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 during her trip to Ghana.

A relative of Cllr Thelma Odoi, Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe III, met the Queen in London Park in Keta, Ghana.

Cllr Odoi's grandfather, Dr Amb Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who followed the funeral procession from his home in Ghana, described the meeting.

He said the Chief met the Queen at a Durbar, a Ghanaian ceremony in honour of Her Majesty, where they shook hands.

The meeting was schedule after Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe I made a donation to the British government during World War One worth £100 at the time.

Dr Amb Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claimed the cap worn by Chief Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe I here was gifted to him by King George V - Credit: Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Cllr Odoi's grandfather reflected on the Queen's death: "I was glued to the television most of the time. I followed it step by step, right down from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, down to Westminster, all the way to the final stage."

He added: "I think she has done tremendously well. She has brought the Commonwealth together, closer than any of the [previous] monarchs.

"I [have] followed the English monarchy for a long time and the passing of the Queen will not only be a big loss for England, for Britain, but a big loss for a country like Ghana."

Cllr Odoi also felt it was important to her to queue for the lying in state on September 16 and 17.

She said: "I really wanted the opportunity to see her... For me, she's always been this great figure and this sort of constant presence.

"She's on your money, she's everywhere, she's part of the Commonwealth, she represents so much and she's just always been there making our country so great."

Cllr Thelma Odoi joined the queue at 7.02pm on September 16 and saw the Queen at 8am on September 17 - Credit: Thelma Odoi

She added: "When I was in the queue, that was a time to really reflect on what was actually happening, really having the time to reflect... and just being in solidarity and unity with thousands of people.

"Everyone [was] from different backgrounds, it was very diverse. There [were] different ages, different cultural backgrounds, everyone was in the queue and were all different.

"All [had] different feelings but we all [had] this common goal and were just so sad about what [happened] and we just desperately wanted to see the Queen no matter how long it [would] take."