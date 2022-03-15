News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Council chief executive to leave

Michael Cox

Published: 12:21 PM March 15, 2022
Althea Loderick

Althea Loderick is leaving Newham Council - Credit: Andrew Baker/Newham Council

Newham Council's chief executive is to step down after May's elections, the authority has revealed.

Althea Loderick joined Newham in April 2019 but is leaving to take up the same role for Southwark Council.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: "I want to thank Althea for what she has achieved in her role as the chief executive over the past three years. I wish her well in her new role. 

"As a council, we are not where we want to be yet and we have much more to do.

"That’s why I look forward to working with the whole officer team at the council, as well as the new chief executive of Newham once appointed, as we continue with our purpose for the people of Newham in the period ahead."

Ms Loderick added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Newham – the council’s staff are an exceptionally talented group who have shown tremendous dedication and hard work during the pandemic."

The council said it will now begin the recruitment process for Ms Loderick's replacement.

