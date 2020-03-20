Search

Principal named for new Stratford performing arts college owned by Robbie Williams

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2020

Jenni Tyler Maher has been announced as the principal of LMA. Picture: LMA

Jenni Tyler Maher has been announced as the principal of LMA. Picture: LMA

LMA

Robbie Williams and his fellow co-owners of LMA have named a Newham native as the principal of their upcoming Stratford campus.

Jenni Tyler Maher, a professional cellist, will begin her role at the media and performing arts institution in Here East in May.

The campus is LMA’s first outside Liverpool and will open to students in September.

Jenni, who has performed in prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall, described the appointment as an honour.

She said: “For me, this move is a chance to return to my roots; not only am I literally going back to the area where I grew up, but I’m also able to tap into my creativity and passion for music and the performing arts, and I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

LMA co-founder Richard Wallace said “We knew that Jenni would fit in perfectly and we have no doubt that she’ll play an instrumental role in taking LMA into a new era.”

