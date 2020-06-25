Search

Advanced search

Community groups in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets invited to bid for developer cash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2020

The London Legacy Development Corporation is opening its latest funding round and is looking for bids from community groups. Picture: LLDC

The London Legacy Development Corporation is opening its latest funding round and is looking for bids from community groups. Picture: LLDC

Archant

Money from a pot of cash collected from developers is up for grabs for groups making a difference in the community.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is looking for groups to apply for funding from July 1.

Lyn Garner, LLDC chief executive, said: “We want to ensure that groups benefit from the money that LLDC collects from developers building in the area.

You may also want to watch:

“If you or your organisation has an idea for a project that will make a difference in your community, we want to hear from you.”

This year’s bidding round stays open until September 14 because of the pandemic and to enable as many projects as possible to apply.

LLDC will be holding an online workshop for people to ask questions about the bidding process and whether a project might fit the funding criteria.

It is being held on Tuesday, June 30 from 3.30pm. To attend, pre-register at cilands106@londonlegacy.co.uk

Visit the LLDC website for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Canning Town tower block fire forces 150 people from their homes

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police appeal after car reaches 100mph in 30mph zone during Canning Town pursuit

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command have appealed for help to find this man after a car reached 100mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Met Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Canning Town tower block fire forces 150 people from their homes

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police appeal after car reaches 100mph in 30mph zone during Canning Town pursuit

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command have appealed for help to find this man after a car reached 100mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Met Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Such hails Harmer as county cricket’s spin king – hoping he gets international chance

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex on their way to the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Coronavirus: Wood fears loss of future cricket stars

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood celebrate with the ICC World Cup ahead of a Vitality Blast T20 match at Emirates Riverside

Community groups in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets invited to bid for developer cash

The London Legacy Development Corporation is opening its latest funding round and is looking for bids from community groups. Picture: LLDC