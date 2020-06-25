Community groups in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets invited to bid for developer cash
PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2020
Money from a pot of cash collected from developers is up for grabs for groups making a difference in the community.
The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is looking for groups to apply for funding from July 1.
Lyn Garner, LLDC chief executive, said: “We want to ensure that groups benefit from the money that LLDC collects from developers building in the area.
“If you or your organisation has an idea for a project that will make a difference in your community, we want to hear from you.”
This year’s bidding round stays open until September 14 because of the pandemic and to enable as many projects as possible to apply.
LLDC will be holding an online workshop for people to ask questions about the bidding process and whether a project might fit the funding criteria.
It is being held on Tuesday, June 30 from 3.30pm. To attend, pre-register at cilands106@londonlegacy.co.uk
Visit the LLDC website for further details.
