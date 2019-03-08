Search

Revealed: How much West Ham fans spent going to away matches where they lost

PUBLISHED: 09:04 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 27 March 2019

West Ham United fans celebrate their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

PA Wire/PA Images

A new report released today has revealed the amount of money West Ham fans have spent on away days just to see the Hammers lose.

How much money have supporters lost from away defeats. Pic: LiveFootballTickets.comHow much money have supporters lost from away defeats. Pic: LiveFootballTickets.com

According to data from LiveFootballTickets.com, supporters forked out £697.64 on fuel and £240 on tickets to see West Ham beaten eight times away this season.

This is the eighth highest amount in the list with AFC Bournemouth spending the most on petrol and tickets to see their team lose away this season - £1,194.30.

Liverpool supporters spent the least amount of money with a total of £42.96 on petrol and £30 on tickets as they have lost just one away game this season - and they’re also unbeaten at home.

Stefan Balkenende, spokesman for LiveFootballTickets.com said: “Local supporters personify the spirit and culture of their football club.

“Their dedication to all matters regarding their team’s progress throughout the season is represented by them committing a significant amount of time and money going to matches. This includes travelling up and down the country to attend games.

“This research highlights the money supporters have essentially ‘lost’ from their Premier League teams away woes – with some fans feeling more of a pinch on their wallets than others”.

Wins and draws from away fixtures were not included in the research.

