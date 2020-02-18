Search

Advanced search

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

PUBLISHED: 12:59 18 February 2020

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman is in hospital following a "violent" stabbing in a park.

The victim, who is believed to be 18, was found in toilets in Little Ilford Park after police and paramedics were called to Dore Avenue at 5.52pm on Monday, February 17.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott said: "This attack took place in the early evening and we would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time.

You may also want to watch:

"This was a needlessly violent attack where a young woman has received stab wounds to her stomach and neck, and is seriously ill in hospital."

A Met spokesman said: "The victim has been taken to hospital and we await an assessment of her condition. Enquiries into how the victim sustained her injuries are ongoing."

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or 07881 330951 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Overground line to reopen after engineers fix freight train derailment damage

Work is carried out on the Barking to Gospel Oak line. Picture: Network Rail

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Overground line to reopen after engineers fix freight train derailment damage

Work is carried out on the Barking to Gospel Oak line. Picture: Network Rail

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham defender Fisk receives England call-up for SheBelieves Cup

Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Defender Coulson felt Orient didn’t assert themselves in a windy contest at Cheltenham

Josh Coulson celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

West Ham co-owner’s apology over Caroline Flack tweet

West Ham co-owner David Gold. Picture: Ken Mears

Trial date set for man charged with murdering women whose bodies were found in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.
Drive 24