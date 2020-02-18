Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google Archant

A woman is in hospital following a "violent" stabbing in a park.

The victim, who is believed to be 18, was found in toilets in Little Ilford Park after police and paramedics were called to Dore Avenue at 5.52pm on Monday, February 17.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott said: "This attack took place in the early evening and we would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time.

"This was a needlessly violent attack where a young woman has received stab wounds to her stomach and neck, and is seriously ill in hospital."

A Met spokesman said: "The victim has been taken to hospital and we await an assessment of her condition. Enquiries into how the victim sustained her injuries are ongoing."

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or 07881 330951 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.