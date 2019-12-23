Search

Ilford firm joins forces with Plaistow volunteers to bring Christmas cheer to the homeless

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2019

Volunteer, Ruby Dasu, was one of several to take part in the Christmas dinner. Picture: Noor Khan

Volunteer, Ruby Dasu, was one of several to take part in the Christmas dinner. Picture: Noor Khan

A property firm's workers joined volunteers to provide homeless people with a "joyous" Christmas celebration.

Managing director, Rizz Patel, with one of the homeless people at the Christmas party. Picture: Noor KhanManaging director, Rizz Patel, with one of the homeless people at the Christmas party. Picture: Noor Khan

Staff from Ilford based Lint Group joined forces with Plaistow's Bridges Homeless Support group for the dinner and games.

Lint Group's managing director, Rizz Patel, said: "It is important to support those in need in our community."

Bridges offers services designed to help homeless and vulnerably housed people in Newham.

The organisation has grown out of the work of Memorial Community Church, in Barking Road, Plaistow.

Brian Dexter, Bridges coordinator, said: 'Our guests played games and had a joyous Christmas celebration."

Mr Patel said: "It was great to see so many smiling faces. I truly appreciate the effort from the team as they have taken the time out to volunteer. We hope everyone has a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year."

Lint Group staff have already completed a sponsored climb up Mount Snowdon, which raised £80,000 for an on-going campaign to support Abdullah Aid's Indonesia tsunami emergency appeal.

To donate visit bridgeshomelesssupport.org.uk

