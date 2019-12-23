Ilford firm joins forces with Plaistow volunteers to bring Christmas cheer to the homeless
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2019
Archant
A property firm's workers joined volunteers to provide homeless people with a "joyous" Christmas celebration.
Staff from Ilford based Lint Group joined forces with Plaistow's Bridges Homeless Support group for the dinner and games.
Lint Group's managing director, Rizz Patel, said: "It is important to support those in need in our community."
Bridges offers services designed to help homeless and vulnerably housed people in Newham.
The organisation has grown out of the work of Memorial Community Church, in Barking Road, Plaistow.
Brian Dexter, Bridges coordinator, said: 'Our guests played games and had a joyous Christmas celebration."
Mr Patel said: "It was great to see so many smiling faces. I truly appreciate the effort from the team as they have taken the time out to volunteer. We hope everyone has a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year."
Lint Group staff have already completed a sponsored climb up Mount Snowdon, which raised £80,000 for an on-going campaign to support Abdullah Aid's Indonesia tsunami emergency appeal.
To donate visit bridgeshomelesssupport.org.uk